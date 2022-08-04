S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $398.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $422.00.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $368.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.95 and its 200 day moving average is $373.02. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

