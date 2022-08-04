SouthState Corp Has $730,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.53.

Eaton Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $148.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.40. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

