Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $368.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONVY. Oddo Bhf lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonova in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Price Performance

Sonova stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. Sonova has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $87.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sonova Dividend Announcement

Sonova Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

(Get Rating)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.