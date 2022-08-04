Solanium Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Solanium has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $688,620.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0916 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00639895 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016284 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035637 BTC.
About Solanium
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Solanium Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.