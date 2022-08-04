Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in July

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,500 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 692,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,919. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 7,671,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,169 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 43,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,520,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 326,171 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,323,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 123,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 455,899 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.