Soapstone Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Soapstone Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.96. 17,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

