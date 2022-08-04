Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is RiverPark Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 420,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up approximately 2.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 15.8% in the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 235,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Snap by 13.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 12.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in Snap by 4.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 15.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,985,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.01. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 707,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

