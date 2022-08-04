Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,516.40 ($18.58).
Several research firms have issued reports on SN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.83) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($22.36) to GBX 1,490 ($18.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,630 ($19.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($17.67) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 26,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($15.66), for a total transaction of £339,040.62 ($415,440.04).
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 5,800.00%.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Featured Articles
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.