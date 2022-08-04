SmileyCoin Market Capitalization Tops $394,888.22 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $394,888.22 and approximately $8.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

