SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Maintains Rating from Raymond James

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

SLRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.70 on Thursday. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $805.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.06.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. Analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in SLR Investment by 76.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

