SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM traded down $72.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.74. The stock had a trading volume of 51,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.37 and a 200 day moving average of $193.47. SiTime has a 12 month low of $129.44 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. SiTime’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $394,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $394,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,359.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,132,098. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

