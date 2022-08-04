Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has a payout ratio of 128.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn ($0.22) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -454.5%.

SBGI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.23. 1,249,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.35) by $3.18. The company had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 230,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

