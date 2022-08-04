Signature Chain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.00 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $339,389.01 and $17.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,860.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003892 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Signature Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

