Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. 356,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,762. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.34 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

