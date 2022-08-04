Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($60.82) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($71.55) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($76.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

SHL stock traded down €0.54 ($0.56) during trading on Thursday, reaching €49.08 ($50.60). The company had a trading volume of 2,097,012 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.51. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €43.20 ($44.54) and a twelve month high of €67.66 ($69.75).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

