Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Rises By 23.5%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Probe Metals Stock Performance

Shares of PROBF opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Probe Metals has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Get Probe Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Probe Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Probe Metals Company Profile

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.