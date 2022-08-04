Short Interest in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Grows By 23.5%

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 17th.

In other news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $777,833.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $777,833.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORA opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $88.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

