Short Interest in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Decreases By 21.5%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 6,690,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

nCino Trading Up 7.1 %

NCNO opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. Barclays boosted their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $63,226.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,055 shares of company stock worth $5,419,491. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of nCino by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

