Short Interest in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Drops By 19.0%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 556,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

MaxCyte Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. MaxCyte has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. Equities research analysts predict that MaxCyte will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $13,912,856.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,163,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

