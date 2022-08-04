Short Interest in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Increases By 16.5%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 37.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Jan Barta acquired 11,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $148,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,271,846 shares in the company, valued at $28,443,511.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 863,211 shares of company stock worth $12,318,295. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $3,784,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Groupon by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 309,436 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 8,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,727. Groupon has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $374.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.29 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GRPN has been the topic of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

