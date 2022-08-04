Short Interest in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Decreases By 16.8%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,700 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 118.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FREQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,212. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

