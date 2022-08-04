Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Drops By 18.8%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 11,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.9 %

CARR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,969. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.