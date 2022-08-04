Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,835 ($46.99) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($44.72) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,424 ($41.96).

Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,904 ($35.58) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,898.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,908.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,371 ($29.05) and a one year high of GBX 4,167 ($51.06). The stock has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 955.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 24.10 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Spectris’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

