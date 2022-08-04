Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 48,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price target on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

