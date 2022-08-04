Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

NYSE SQNS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 508,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $186.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequans Communications stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares during the period. Sequans Communications comprises about 2.9% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 6.47% of Sequans Communications worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sequans Communications

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

