Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air updated its FY22 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.20 EPS.
Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,992. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.
In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
