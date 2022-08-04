Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

