Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.39. 12,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,382. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

