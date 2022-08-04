Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

