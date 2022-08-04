Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 253 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.12). 127,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 297,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.17).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 259.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 264.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £667.61 million and a PE ratio of 4,333.33.

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.