Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 253 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.12). 127,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 297,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.17).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of £667.61 million and a P/E ratio of 4,333.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 259.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 264.24.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

