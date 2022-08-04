Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 691,577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after buying an additional 258,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after buying an additional 244,894 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,082,000 after buying an additional 224,430 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

