Scala Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $543,851.16 and approximately $245.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq.

Scala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

