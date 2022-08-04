SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Up 23.3% in July

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($107.22) to €93.00 ($95.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($123.71) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $151.48.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
