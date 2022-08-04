SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Up 23.3% in July

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($107.22) to €93.00 ($95.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($123.71) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SAP Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

SAP Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,257,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,871,000 after buying an additional 65,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after buying an additional 215,811 shares during the period.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

