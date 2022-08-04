Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Sanmina Stock Performance
Shares of SANM stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. 768,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,437. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.
Institutional Trading of Sanmina
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 89,131 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sanmina by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sanmina by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 178,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 146,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,008,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
Featured Stories
