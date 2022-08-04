Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SANM stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. 768,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,437. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 89,131 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sanmina by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sanmina by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 178,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 146,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,008,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

