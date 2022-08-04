Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Sells 867 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $354,824,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,629,000 after acquiring an additional 639,624 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $39,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $101.94. 4,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.55. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

