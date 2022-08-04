Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Has $32,000 Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota reduced its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Rogers were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $95,242,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $76,375,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 2,474.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 641.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,505,000 after acquiring an additional 245,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $38,202,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $267.77. The stock had a trading volume of 105,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,322. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $178.43 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

