Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

Saga Communications stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

