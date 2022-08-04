Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,850,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,051,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,583,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,409,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,018,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWUPU remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,027. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

PowerUp Acquisition Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

