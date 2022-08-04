Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,950,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,078,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.97% of Gores Holdings IX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $2,445,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $4,890,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $4,890,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Shares of GHIX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. 23,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,960. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

