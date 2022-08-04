Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,478 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 8.29% of Talon 1 Acquisition worth $20,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,886,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,025,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,025,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,523,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOAC remained flat at $10.12 on Thursday. 7,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.15.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

