Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,802,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,990,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 20.90% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVCB. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $10,289,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $9,980,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $8,549,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,986,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $5,087,000.

IVCB remained flat at $10.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

