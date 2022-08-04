Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,764,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Emerging Markets Horizon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HORI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the first quarter worth about $871,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,161,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000.

Emerging Markets Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HORI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,757. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Emerging Markets Horizon Company Profile

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

