Saba Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.63% of Golden Falcon Acquisition worth $19,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,415,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 493.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 137,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GFX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 372,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,143. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

