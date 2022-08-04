Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $34.29 Million Stock Holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,502,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,903 shares during the quarter. FTAC Hera Acquisition comprises approximately 0.5% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.22% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $34,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HERA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,897. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Profile

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.