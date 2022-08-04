Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $19.31 Million Stock Holdings in Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,820 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 9.60% of Spindletop Health Acquisition worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $250,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,388,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,020,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,945,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000.

Shares of SHCA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

