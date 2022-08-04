Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 768,223 Shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,022,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768,223 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Williams Rowland Acquisition worth $20,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition by 16.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 193,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WRAC remained flat at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.12.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Profile

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

