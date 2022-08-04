Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 747,290 Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,290 shares during the quarter. Gores Holdings VII makes up 0.4% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 4.10% of Gores Holdings VII worth $27,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSEV. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,089,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gores Holdings VII by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gores Holdings VII by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 717,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 219,225 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,200,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GSEV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 22,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,552. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

About Gores Holdings VII

