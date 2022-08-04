S. R. Schill & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $188.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.66. The stock has a market cap of $472.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

