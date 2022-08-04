Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

NYSE:RHP opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 456.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

